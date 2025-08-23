Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

The 27-year-old delivered the decisive blow in the ninth inning, launching his 14th homer of the season, and first career walk-off, with two outs off Randy Rodriguez. Contreras also came through earlier in the game with an RBI double in the seventh, capping a productive night at the plate. The catcher continues to be one of Milwaukee's most consistent offensive performers, as he is slashing .258/.357/.398 with 63 RBI, 71 runs scored and 6 stolen bases in 123 games this season.