Brewers' William Contreras: Lifts homer Saturday

Contreras went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Contreras entered the contest 0-for-10 with two strikeouts over his last three games. He was able to end an 11-game homer drought when he went deep in the seventh inning to stretch the Brewers' lead to 3-1. Contreras is batting .283 with a .733 OPS, five homers, 38 RBI, 32 runs scored, one stolen base and 10 doubles over 58 contests this season. He continues to be steady at the plate, though he is on pace for his lowest homer total since he hit eight in his 52-game stint with Atlanta in 2021.