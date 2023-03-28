Contreras went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBI in Monday's exhibition contest.
Contreras did not go yard over his first 15 appearances of the spring, but he made up for lost time by socking a pair of three-run shots Monday. Expect him to be behind the plate when the Brewers kick off the regular season Thursday against the Cubs.
