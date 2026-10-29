Contreras was named the World Series MVP after going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored during Game 5 against the Rays on Wednesday.

Contreras smacked a double into left field in the sixth inning to drive in Christian Yelich before coming around to score on a sacrifice fly from Cooper Pratt. Several Brewers players made a strong case for series MVP, but Contreras ultimately earned the title after going 8-for-21 with two walks, four RBI, and two runs scored over the five-game set. The 28-year-old's Fall Classic performance capped an overall dominant postseason, in which he posted a .373/.448/.588 slash line across 51 plate appearances.