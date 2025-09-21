Contreras (hand) isn't part of the starting nine for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Contreras was hit between the wrist and hand by a swing in the seventh inning of Saturday's game. Contreras said he lobbied to be in the lineup, but will ultimately get the day off. Considering the X-rays on this hand and wrist came back negative, and he is pushing to play, it appears that Contreras won't require a lengthy absence. Consider him day-to-day.