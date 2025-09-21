Brewers' William Contreras: Out of lineup Sunday
Contreras (hand) isn't part of the starting nine for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Contreras was hit between the wrist and hand by a swing in the seventh inning of Saturday's game. Contreras said he lobbied to be in the lineup, but will ultimately get the day off. Considering the X-rays on this hand and wrist came back negative, and he is pushing to play, it appears that Contreras won't require a lengthy absence. Consider him day-to-day.
