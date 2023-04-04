Contreras isn't in the Brewers' lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Contreras is currently 3-for-13 at the plate this season with three RBI in three games, and he will rest for the second time in three days. While he sits, Victor Caratini will take his spot behind the dish and bat seventh.
