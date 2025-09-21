Contreras (hand) isn't part of the starting nine for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Contreras was hit on his left hand by an opposing hitter's swing while he was catching during the seventh inning of Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win. Though Contreras said he lobbied to be included in Sunday's lineup, the Brewers will ultimately err on the side of caution and hold him out. Considering that X-rays on his wrist and hand came back negative, Contreras can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the final week of the season while he manages a bruise.