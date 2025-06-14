Contreras went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 3-2 victory over St. Louis.

The 27-year-old backstop has had a tough time at the dish throughout the campaign -- he's batting .175 with just two extra-base hits and four RBI in 40 at-bats during June and has a .686 OPS for the season. Contreras tallied his first multi-RBI game since May 19, and he does have a 14.3 percent walk rate across 280 plate appearances in 2025. As long as he routinely occupies a premium spot in the Brewers' lineup, the catcher should have plenty of RBI chances moving forward.