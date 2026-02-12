Contreras (finger) signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

Contreras' new deal also includes a club option for the 2027 season. The 28-year-old's production dipped a bit in 2025, as he slashed .260/.355/.399 with 17 homers, 76 RBI and 89 runs scored over 150 regular-season games while playing through a fractured finger for most of the year. He underwent surgery in the offseason to address the issue and is expected to be fully recovered by Opening Day.