Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Royals.
Contreras is mired in a 1-for-12 mini-slump and will take a seat Sunday after starting the previous three games. Victor Caratini will step in behind the plate to catch Colin Rea.
More News
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Slugs third homer•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Homers in three-hit game•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Gets day off Thursday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Gets Wednesday off•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Receiving Sunday off•