Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Contreras started behind the plate in his first two games with Milwaukee and will get a breather after he went 2-for-8 with two RBI and four strikeouts. Victor Caratini will step in at catcher for the series finale in Chicago.
