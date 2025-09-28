Brewers' William Contreras: Receiving afternoon off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
With the Brewers having secured baseball's top record heading into the regular-season finale, Contreras will receive a second straight day off ahead of what Milwaukee hopes will be an extended playoff run. Danny Jansen will handle catching duties for Milwaukee.
