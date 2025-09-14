default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Contreras is batting .324 (12-for-34) through 11 games in September, though his lone extra-base hit (a double) has resulted in a .351 slugging percentage. The 27-year-old will receive a rare day off Sunday after the Brewers were the first team in MLB to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

More News