Contreras went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to Toronto.

Contreras opened the game's scoring with his two-run shot in the first inning before adding an RBI single in the third. It was his 17th long ball of the year and 11th in his last 31 contests. He entered the All-Star break with a disappointing .699 OPS, but he now owns a .259/.355/.410 slash line through 583 plate appearances. Contreras has gone 49-for-171 (.287) in 42 games since the All-Star break.