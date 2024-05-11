Contreras went 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Contreras was the offensive catalyst for the Brewers on Friday night as he crossed the plate a team-high three times. He also collected his third multi-walk game of the season as part of a fantastic start to 2024. The 26-year-old catcher is slashing .340/.420/.520 with five homers, 30 RBI and 35 runs scored over 174 plate appearances.