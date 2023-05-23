Contreras is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
Victor Caratini will catch and bat eighth versus the Astros and right-hander J.P. France. Contreras has an .873 OPS this year against lefties compared to a .675 OPS against righties.
