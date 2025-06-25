Brewers' William Contreras: Sitting out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Contreras will get a rare day off after he had started at catcher or designated hitter in each of the Brewers' last 17 games. Eric Haase will step in behind the plate and bat ninth in Wednesday's series finale.
