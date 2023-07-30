Contreras went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and two total runs in Saturday's loss to Atlanta.

Contreras produced both extra-base hits for the Brewers in the contest, doubling and scoring in the fourth inning before drilling a three-run homer in the eighth. The backstop finished with his 12th multi-hit effort over 21 games in July. During the month, he's batting .356 with three homers, eight doubles and 15 RBI.