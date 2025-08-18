Contreras went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to Cincinnati.

The Brewers were kept off the board until the ninth inning, when Contreras took the first pitch he saw from Emilio Pagan deep to left field to give Milwaukee the lead. Contreras is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak -- including five multi-hit games -- and over that span he has gone 14-for-32 (.438) with one steal, four home runs and 14 RBI. He has been red hot at the plate since the All-Star break with a .956 OPS across 125 plate appearances.