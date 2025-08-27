Contreras went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 win over Arizona.

The homer was Contreras' seventh of the month and his 15th of the year. The catcher's .763 OPS for the year may be slightly disappointing based on his high expectations entering the season, but he's been rolling for the past month or so. Over his last 130 plate appearances, Contreras is slashing .321/.415/.616 with nine long balls, six doubles and 23 RBI.