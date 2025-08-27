Brewers' William Contreras: Stays locked in with two-run homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 win over Arizona.
The homer was Contreras' seventh of the month and his 15th of the year. The catcher's .763 OPS for the year may be slightly disappointing based on his high expectations entering the season, but he's been rolling for the past month or so. Over his last 130 plate appearances, Contreras is slashing .321/.415/.616 with nine long balls, six doubles and 23 RBI.
More News
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Lifts Brewers with walk-off homer•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Smashes clutch two-run homer•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Drives in four against Bucs•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Goes deep twice in victory•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Hits 10th homer win•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Five hits in offensive eruption•