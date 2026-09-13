Contreras went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Reds.

Fresh off driving in six runs during Friday's lopsided victory over Cincinnati, Contreras was back at it again Saturday with another big performance at the plate. The star catcher is on a power surge, going deep in three consecutive games four of his last six while amassing a staggering 16 RBI already in September. Through 597 plate appearances, he's slashing .273/.343/.420 with 17 big flies, 25 doubles, 86 RBI and 79 runs scored.