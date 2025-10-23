Contreras will visit a hand specialist next week to determine whether he needs surgery to repair a fractured left middle finger, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Contreras was diagnosed with a fractured finger back in early May but played through the injury for most of the season. It likely contributed to a relatively disappointing offensive season, as Contreras finished with a .260/.355/.399 batting line with 17 home runs. If he does wind up undergoing surgery, Contreras' availability for the beginning of spring training should not be affected.