Contreras went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning by taking Yusei Kikuchi deep, but it was all the offense Milwaukee could muster. Contreras is up to six homers on the season, but half of them have come in his last six starts -- a stretch in which he's gone 6-for-20 (.300) with seven RBI.