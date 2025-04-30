Contreras went 1-for-3 with two walks, a steal, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Contreras had an RBI-single in the sixth to knot the game at two apiece and extend his hit streak to eight games. He's had at least one hit in all but one game he's appeared in since April 5. His early power numbers are down from previous seasons, but he's posted a career-high walk rate and career-low strikeout rate over the first month and he's well on pace to reach double-digit steals for the first time after swiping his fourth base Tuesday.