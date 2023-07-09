Adames went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Saturday's loss to the Reds.

Adames provided the bulk of Milwaukee's offense in the contest, tagging Luke Weaver for a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third. The shortstop has found his power stroke of late, swatting four homers and driving in eight runs over his past four games. His overall slash line still sits at just .213/.294/.415, but with 16 long balls before the All-Star break, Adames has a shot at a second consecutive 30-homer campaign.