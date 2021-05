Adames went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI Thursday against the Brewers.

Adames delivered a clutch three-run home run in the seventh inning to put the Brewers ahead. It was his first extra-base hit since being traded to Milwaukee on May 21 and debuting one day later. Adames should remain locked into regular playing time, but he will need to decrease his 33.1 percent strikeout rate to improve his .217/.283/.395 line across 166 plate appearances this season.