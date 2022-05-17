Adames (ankle) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, and Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the shortstop could still require a stint on the 10-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Adames sat out Monday's 1-0 win with the left ankle sprain, an injury that previously forced him out of Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Marlins. Though he'll give way to Luis Urias at shortstop for the second day in a row, Adames showed enough improvement upon reporting to the ballpark Tuesday for the Brewers to push back an IL decision until Wednesday, according to Stearns. That being said, Stearns noted that a trip to the IL is "still on the table" for Adames, who may need to resume baseball activities in some capacity Wednesday to avoid being deactivated for at least the next week.