Adames went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Adames kicked things off with a double in the first to score Owen Miller and put the Brewers out front 1-0. He would also steal third in the inning for his fourth stolen base of the year. Adames entered Tuesday's game in a 3-for-27 slump and hadn't recorded an RBI since May 8. The 27-year-old has scuffled to a .170/.224/.302 slash line to go along with nine RBI, 4 runs and a 3:14 BB:K over 14 games in May thus far.