Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Adames (head) will be placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion after leaving Friday's game against the Giants, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A line drive off the bat from Brian Anderson in the second inning struck Adames in the head, and he left the stadium to head to a hospital to be evaluated. The positive news is that Adames has no fractures and he's been alert throughout, and while he will remain in the hospital overnight, he's expected to be released Saturday according to Counsell. Adames will miss at least a week, but as Hogg notes in his report, this could have been much worse.