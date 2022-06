Adames went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday in the Brewers' 7-3 win over the Reds.

The 26-year-old has now popped home runs in consecutive games to begin the series in Cincinnati and has six extra-base hits in his 10 contests since returning from the 10-day injured list earlier this month. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in Sunday's series finale.