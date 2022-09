Adames went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an RBI double in a 7-6 victory over the Yankees on Friday.

Adames helped power the Brewers to victory with his 29th home run of the season and a ground-rule double which netted him his 89th RBI. Adames' average has been down considerably from his .285 mark last season, but he has more than made up for it by hitting for power. The 27-year-old shortstop appears to be on the precipice of achieving his first 30 home run season.