Adames went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and seven total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

The Brewers won a 12-8 slugfest and Adames did the heavy lifting. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning, drove in two on a double in the fifth inning later went yard a second time to cap a six-run sixth for Milwaukee. He also homered Monday, so Adames has more extra-base hits in the last two days than he had in his first 16 games of the 2022 season.