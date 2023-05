Adames left Friday's game against the Brewers after being struck by a foul ball in the dugout, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He walked in his only plate appearance before exiting.

Adames was struck hard by a liner off the bat of Brian Anderson, and he left with trainers into the clubhouse. Brice Turang has taken over for the Brewers at shortstop. It appears that the ball struck Adames in the head, so the Brewers may need to place the infielder in the concussion protocol.