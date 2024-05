Adames went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Adames stepped up to the plate with Gary Sanchez on first and William Contreras on second with two outs down 5-3 and smacked a laser over the left field wall for the go-ahead homer. The long ball was Adames' fourth in the last seven games, a stretch in which he's racked up 12 RBI and scored six times.