Adames went 4-for-4 with four base hits Wednesday in the Brewers' 7-3 loss to the Reds.

Adames' efforts weren't enough for the Brewers to extend their winning streak to six games, but he's undoubtedly provided a much-needed spark to a Milwaukee offense that was struggling mightily prior to his acquisition May 21. Since debuting for Milwaukee a day later, the Brewers have gone 13-4, with Adames slashing an impressive .300/.382/.483 over that 17-game stretch. He'll be in the lineup for Thursday's series finale, manning shortstop and batting fifth.