Adames went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and a season-high three walks in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

Adames has been a star at the plate ever since being acquired by the Brewers back in May, and he just completed his most-productive series since joining the club, going 8-for-13 with two home runs, seven RBI, six runs and three walks in the Brewers' three-game sweep of the Reds to open the second half. Adames now owns a .976 OPS since joining the Brewers -- a mark that would rank him sixth among all players over the course of the season.