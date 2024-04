Adames went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks in Sunday's victory over the Mets.

Adames went 0-for-4 in Milwaukee's season opener, but he recorded two hits in their second game and reached base four times a day later. He should have ample opportunities to knock in runs, as he hit fifth against the lone southpaw the Brewers have faced and cleanup against the two right-handers.