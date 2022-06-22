Adames went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Cardinals.
Adames' first-inning blast off Jack Flaherty was his 14th of the season, breaking a tie with Hunter Renfroe for the team lead in home runs. Though he hasn't been lacking in power since returning from the injured list June 8 (five home runs, three doubles in 13 games), Adames could stand to show a more refined plate approach. He's batting only .218 and has drawn one walk against 15 strikeouts since being activated from the IL.