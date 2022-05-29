Adames (ankle) is scheduled to make his second rehab appearance Monday at Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As a test of the health of Adames' sprained left ankle, the Brewers plan to have him play consecutive days in the minors before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. He made a successful return to action at Single-A Carolina on Sunday, when he served as a designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk. If Adames starts at shortstop Monday and comes out of the rehab game no worse for the wear, he could rejoin the Brewers for Tuesday's game in Chicago against the Cubs.
More News
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Won't return this weekend•
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Could be back Thursday•
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Heads to IL•
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Unlikely to return before Saturday•
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Feels better, but IL not dismissed•