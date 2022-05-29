Adames (ankle) is scheduled to make his second rehab appearance Monday at Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As a test of the health of Adames' sprained left ankle, the Brewers plan to have him play consecutive days in the minors before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. He made a successful return to action at Single-A Carolina on Sunday, when he served as a designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk. If Adames starts at shortstop Monday and comes out of the rehab game no worse for the wear, he could rejoin the Brewers for Tuesday's game in Chicago against the Cubs.