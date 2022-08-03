Adames went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
Adames put the first run on the board for either team with a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning. It was his 21st home run of the year and his first since July 22. After a five-game hit streak ended on July 25, the shortstop has struggled to get things going again, as he has six hits in his last 30 at-bats. Adames also has 10 strikeouts during that span. Even though he is batting .222 on the year, the penchant for hitting home runs is enough to keep him relevant in fantasy baseball.