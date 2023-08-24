Adames went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Twins.

Adames took Emilio Pagan deep in his third at-bat of the game to bring the Brewers back within one run of Minnesota. The shortstop then came through as the hero in the bottom of the tenth, driving home the game-tying run before coming around to score the winning run himself on a Brice Turang single. Adames has now homered in three of his last four games and has multiple hits in three of his last five to go along with nine RBI and four runs scored. He's also driven in at least one run five straight.