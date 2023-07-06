Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to the Cubs.

Adames broke a 1-1 tie with a solo shot in the sixth inning. For awhile it looked like that would hold up as the game-winner, but a ninth-inning Chicago comeback turned the outcome around. The long ball was Adames' first since June 23, a span of 12 games. It also extended his modest hitting streak to six contests, during which he's batting .308 with five extra-base hits and five RBI.