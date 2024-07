Adames went 1-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Adames is up to 11 steals on the year, but he hadn't attempted one in his previous 21 games. In that span, he hit just .192 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored. The shortstop has endured another challenging campaign with a .234/.321/.402 slash line, 13 homers, 57 RBI and 46 runs scored over 89 contests, but his lackluster hitting hasn't cost him a starting role.