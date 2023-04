Adames went 0-for-3 with a two walks and two stolen bases in Thursday's 4-3, 10-inning victory against the Padres.

Adames failed to get a hit in the contest, but he reached twice on walks and stole second base after each free pass. The thefts were his first of the campaign. Adames isn't known as a major threat on the basepaths, though he did steal a career-best eight bags last season.