Brewers' Wily Peralta: Designated for assignment

Peralta was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Saturday.

The move from the rotation to the bullpen didn't result in a turnaround for Peralta -- in fact, he was even worse working in shorter spurts, posting a dismal 11.94 ERA and 2.48 WHIP in 11 relief appearances. Given the money owed to Peralta, it seems likely he will pass through waivers unclaimed and accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Colorado Springs.