Brewers' Wily Peralta: Outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs

Peralta was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

It was expected that Peralta would wind up returning to the Sky Sox after getting designated for assignment last Saturday. He was unable to take advantage of what would've been a lengthy relief appearance against the Nationals last week, giving up seven earned runs in 1.2 innings. The 28-year-old will likely continue working as a relief pitcher with Colorado Springs, and could make another appearance with Milwaukee this season if he can turn things around.