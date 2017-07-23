Brewers' Wily Peralta: Returns from DL

Peralta (calf) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Peralta, who opened the season as a member of the Brewers' rotation, will continue to work out of the bullpen now that he's healthy again following a three-appearance rehab assignment. He'll see most of his duties in long relief, effectively assuming the duties that had previously fallen to Rob Scahill, who was designated for assignment Sunday in a corresponding move.