Cedeno was not tendered a contract for the 2019 season by Milwaukee.

Cedeno came over to Milwaukee in late August and proceeded to post a 1.13 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with six strikeouts across eight innings, though he was held off the postseason roster due to the glut of relief options on the team. The left-hander will now hit the open market and shouldn't have a hard time finding suitors following his 2018 campaign.

