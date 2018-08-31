Brewers' Xavier Cedeno: Heads to Milwaukee
Cedeno was shipped from the White Sox to the Brewers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The return package has not yet been announced. Cedeno has a 2.84 ERA in 25.1 innings for the White Sox this season. The veteran lefty has walked too many batters this season (12.3 percent) but makes up for that with a solid strikeout rate (26.4 percent) and a high groundball rate (55.4 percent). He's unlikely to be a candidate for saves in Milwaukee.
