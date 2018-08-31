Cedeno was shipped from the White Sox to the Brewers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The return package has not yet been announced. Cedeno has a 2.84 ERA in 25.1 innings for the White Sox this season. The veteran lefty has walked too many batters this season (12.3 percent) but makes up for that with a solid strikeout rate (26.4 percent) and a high groundball rate (55.4 percent). He's unlikely to be a candidate for saves in Milwaukee.