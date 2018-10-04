Brewers' Xavier Cedeno: Not on roster vs. Rockies
Cedeno was left off the Brewers' NLDS roster against Colorado.
Manager Craig Counsell decided to leave off Cedeno and fellow southpaw Dan Jennings due to the right-handed power bats in the Rockies' lineup. This decision comes as a slight surprise given that Cedeno has logged a 1.13 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over eight innings with the club since being acquired in late August. That said, he could be added back onto the roster for the NLCS should the Brewers advance past Colorado.
More News
-
Brewers' Xavier Cedeno: Tosses 1.1 scoreless frames•
-
Brewers' Xavier Cedeno: Heads to Milwaukee•
-
White Sox's Xavier Cedeno: Picks up seventh hold•
-
White Sox's Xavier Cedeno: Picks up first save of season•
-
White Sox's Xavier Cedeno: Called up to big club•
-
White Sox's Xavier Cedeno: Inks NRI deal with White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...