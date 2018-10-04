Cedeno was left off the Brewers' NLDS roster against Colorado.

Manager Craig Counsell decided to leave off Cedeno and fellow southpaw Dan Jennings due to the right-handed power bats in the Rockies' lineup. This decision comes as a slight surprise given that Cedeno has logged a 1.13 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over eight innings with the club since being acquired in late August. That said, he could be added back onto the roster for the NLCS should the Brewers advance past Colorado.

